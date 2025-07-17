The court changed the preventive measures for commanders accused of improper defense of the Kharkiv region

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv changed the preventive measures for Yuriy Halushkin, former commander of the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group (OTG), and Ilya Lapin, former commander of the 415th Separate Rifle Battalion.

A correspondent for Suspilne reports this from the courtroom.

Brigadier General Halushkinʼs preventive measure was not extended. On July 23, he is scheduled to have his electronic bracelet removed and be released from house arrest.

Colonel Lapin was released on bail to human rights activist and veteran Masi Nayem. The prosecutor in the case requested that house arrest be extended from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM. According to him, a more lenient preventive measure could entail risks of concealment, destruction of documents, and pressure on witnesses.

Nayem noted that he knew Lapin through work. Lapin himself was surprised by Masi Nayemʼs decision to take him on bail.

The prosecutor was against the mitigation of the preventive measure. The measure will last for 60 days, until September 14.

What preceded

On January 20, law enforcement officers detained three military personnel suspected of negligence in organizing the defense of the Kharkiv region in 2024. We are talking about:

former commander of the Operational-Tactical Group "Kharkiv", General Yuriy Halushkin;

former commander of the 125th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, General Artur Horbenko;

former commander of the 415th separate rifle battalion of the 23rd separate mechanized brigade, Colonel Ilya Lapin.

The court remanded Halushkin and Lapin in custody on January 21, and Artur Horbenko on January 22. Already on January 22, bail of UAH 5 million was posted for Halushkin, but he was detained again on the same day.

Subsequently, all three were placed under house arrest.

