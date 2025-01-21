Colonel and general suspected of improper defense of Kharkiv region sent under arrest

The Pechersk District Court has imposed a preventive measure on Colonel Ilya Lapin and General Yuriy Galushkin, who appear in the case of improper defense of the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by "Suspilne" and "Graty".

Lapin was sent to custody for 60 days. The colonelʼs defense said it would appeal.

Galushkin was sent under house arrest with bail set at UAH 5 million.

What preceded

On January 20, law enforcement officers detained three military personnel suspected of negligence in organizing the defense of the Kharkiv region in 2024. We are talking about:

former commander of the operational-tactical group "Kharkiv", General Yuriy Galushkin;

former commander of the 125th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, General Artur Gorbenko;

former commander of the 415th separate rifle battalion of the 23rd separate mechanized brigade, Colonel Ilya Lapin.

According to the investigation, their actions led to losses among Ukrainian military personnel and weapons, and disrupted the defense of the state border in their area of responsibility. Law enforcement officials claim that due to the negligence of these military personnel, the Russians captured part of the Lipetsk rural territorial community of the Kharkiv region.