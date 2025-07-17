General Staff: The Defense Forces eliminated another 1 190 Russian army soldiers over the past day

On July 16, the occupiers lost another 1 190 of their soldiers killed and wounded, as well as hundreds of pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

During the day, the Defense Forces destroyed four tanks, one armored combat vehicle, 43 artillery systems, one air defense system, 250 operational-tactical drones, and 154 units of automotive equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 1 038 650 soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their losses in the war. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths. Ukraine updated its statistics on February 16, 2025: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 46 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and almost 380 000 were wounded.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky said that as of February 4, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of May 2025, Russian media had collected the names of over 110 000 dead soldiers. The highest confirmed losses were in Tuva (120 dead for every 10 000 men).

