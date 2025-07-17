The German government denied information that the first Patriots have already left for Ukraine

The German government currently has no information about the supply of American Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was announced by a spokesman for the German Ministry of Defense, according to broadcaster SRF.

The other day, the US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base. There, he stated that Berlin had supposedly already sent the first batch of air defense systems, which he had previously announced, to Ukraine.

"I cannot confirm that anything is currently on the way. I am not aware of that," said a spokesman for the German Defense Ministry.

He recalled that on Monday, July 21, a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine will be held in the “Ramstein” format. According to the official, they will also discuss ways to quickly implement the supply of Patriots to Kyiv.

What is known about weapons for Ukraine?

The US President Donald Trump, after meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 14, reported that he had concluded an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine. They did not specify what weapons and how much they were talking about. However, Trump spoke of “state-of-the-art weapons worth billions of dollars”, while Rutte emphasized that the agreement included both ammunition and missiles.

Trump says that at NATOʼs suggestion, the US will approach Germany and send "early deliveries of missiles". The US president also said that some Patriot systems will be in Ukraine "very soon — in a matter of days, in fact". According to Trump, the costs will be covered by NATO members, not the US.

After Trump declared the deal, Axios, citing sources, reported that the United States would sell nearly $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO allies for further deliveries to Ukraine. And thatʼs just the first phase.

Trump also threatened Russia with “tough tariffs” on July 14 if it did not reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days. The US president has previously threatened Russia with sanctions, but has never imposed them.

A few days ago, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the country would not be able to provide Ukraine with more American Patriot air defense systems. Germany has 6 of them. At the same time, Berlin said it was ready to buy two Patriot systems from the United States for Ukraine — this option was discussed with the American side.

The Washington Post, citing a senior White House official, wrote that Germany will send Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine and in return will buy the same ones from the United States.

Subsequently, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed that Berlin and Washington would make a decision on the transfer of two American Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv "within a few days or weeks".

