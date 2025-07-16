The death toll from the attack on Chernivtsi on July 12 has increased to three.

This was reported by the head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration Ruslan Zaparniuk.

A 74-year-old man named Vasyl Klypych, a resident of the city of Snyatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region, died in the hospital.

Doctors fought for his life for 5 days, but due to the multiple shrapnel wounds he received, they were unable to save him.

The Russian Federation attacked Chernivtsi at dawn on July 12 with four “Shahed” drones and one missile, killing a 26-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man. That morning, the Russians also attacked Lviv, Lutsk, and Kharkiv.

