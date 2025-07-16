DIM has completed an investigation into the manager who paid UAH 44 million for Chernyshov. What are the results?

The DIM development group has completed an internal investigation that the groupʼs investor Maksym Krippa initiated in early July regarding the companyʼs marketing director, Daria Bedya — she posted bail for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Krippaʼs press service reported on the results of the investigation in response to a request from Radio Liberty journalists.

"According to the results of the official investigation, the following facts were established: the DIM group of companies did not participate in Daria Bedyaʼs actions to post bail for a high-ranking official suspected by the NABU; no one in the companyʼs work team or management was informed about her actions," Krippaʼs press service noted.

They also added that Bedya refused to explain the goals and motives of her actions, which "clearly contradicted corporate ethics and harmed the company".

Given this, the DIM group of companies decided not to renew cooperation with Daria Bedya.

Chernyshovʼs case

On June 23, 2025, Chernyshov was suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in an especially large amount. This concerns a corruption case in the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, which Chernyshov headed in 2020-2022.

According to the investigation, one of the capitalʼs developers developed a scheme to illegally acquire land in Kyiv for a residential complex. To do this, he turned to Chernyshov, who was then the head of the Ministry of Regional Development, and a number of other high-ranking officials of the department, who helped transfer this plot to one of the state-owned enterprises. And this enterprise illegally concluded agreements with the "right" construction company.

Under these agreements, the developer was to transfer a portion of the future apartments to the state, depending on the value of the land. In order to give away as few apartments as possible, the value of the land was deliberately understated by almost five times. The difference between this estimate and the market value exceeded one billion hryvnias.

As a way of thank for the help, the developer sold apartments to high-ranking officials and people associated with them at significant discounts — 1 000-8 000 hryvnias per square meter, although the real market price of such housing is almost 30 000 hryvnias per square meter. The total amount of ill-gotten gains from this amounted to UAH 16.8 million. Some of these apartments were also seized.

Chernyshovʼs wife, a private firm established in April 2025, and Daria Bedya, the marketing director of the DIM development group of companies, paid 120 million hryvnias in installments on different days. After that, the DIM investor Maksym Krippa initiated an internal investigation against Bedya.

