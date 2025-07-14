Suspicion declared against six municipal officials in the capital. Three of them detained

The Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office, together with the National Police, reported the suspicion to six officials of municipal enterprises. Three of them were detained.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to investigators, the suspects are involved in causing damage of over ₴46 million to the Kyiv budget and one of the private enterprises. All suspects are charged with misappropriation of property (Part 4, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The head of the municipal enterprise "SHEU of the Desnyansky district of Kyiv", the director of the Ukrainian State Research and Design Institute "NIIPROEKTREKONSTRUKTSIYA" and an official of the Education Department of the Obolon Regional State Administration were detained.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Київська міська прокуратура

The State Registrar of the Registration Department of the Kyiv City State Administration received a suspicion of illegal re-registration of ownership of a land plot in the center of the capital. Her actions are qualified as aiding and abetting fraud, abuse of official authority, and unauthorized alteration of information in automated systems (Part 3 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 190, Part 3 of Article 362, Part 3 of Article 365-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The head of the public procurement department of the specialized municipal enterprise "Kyivteleservice" and the director of the Municipal Academic Chamber Choir "Kyiv" received a notification of suspicion of official negligence (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The prosecutorʼs office is currently preparing a petition to the court to remove them from their positions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.