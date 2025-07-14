DPA is considering the option of buying successful missions from manufacturers instead of drones — but this will take more time

The head of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) Arsen Zhumadilov is convinced that it is realistic to implement the option of purchasing successful missions from manufacturers, not drones.

He said this in an interview with Babel.

"Iʼll tell you this, in the corporate sector, where there is no pressure from law enforcement and regulatory agencies, we would probably have implemented this a long time ago, because such an approach really makes sense. It would be a rather difficult contract, but it is realistic to implement," he believes.

He added that DPA had already "approached this projectile" in this matter and tried to assess the risks.

"It looks like right now, within the legal environment and legal culture in which we work, it is impossible to implement this. Or let me put it better — implementation requires more time," the head of the Agency emphasized.

