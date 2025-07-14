The “ePoints” program is being transferred to the Defense Procurement Agency

The "Army of Drones. Bonus" program, or "ePoints", which was overseen by the State Special Communications Service, will be transferred to the control of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA).

This was stated by the head of DPA Arsen Zhumadilov in an interview with Babel.

According to him, there is already a corresponding decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, and now representatives of the Defense Procurement Agency and other involved teams are working on the technical and interactive implementation of this process.

"These two systems will work in parallel, that is, both ʼePointsʼ and support from the Ministry of Defense budget. After some time, DPA will take care of e-points," Zhumadilov said.