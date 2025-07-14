The “ePoints” program is being transferred to the Defense Procurement Agency

The "Army of Drones. Bonus" program, or "ePoints", which was overseen by the State Special Communications Service, will be transferred to the control of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA).
This was stated by the head of DPA Arsen Zhumadilov in an interview with Babel.
According to him, there is already a corresponding decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, and now representatives of the Defense Procurement Agency and other involved teams are working on the technical and interactive implementation of this process.
"These two systems will work in parallel, that is, both ʼePointsʼ and support from the Ministry of Defense budget. After some time, DPA will take care of e-points," Zhumadilov said.
After this process is completed, it will be possible to order drones in one system both under the e-points program and for the Agencyʼs budget. The official confirmed that military brigades will be able to choose the account from which the goods will be paid when ordering drones.
- "Army of Drones. Bonus" is a program of the Ukrainian government, created to encourage units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the effective use of drones. For the confirmed destruction of enemy equipment, the military receives e-points — bonuses that can be exchanged for UAVs, equipment or equipment through the Brave1 Market platform. The system works through integration with the DELTA database, and verified battle results are recorded and converted into e-points.
