Gymnast Kovtun changed his sports citizenship — at the 2024 Olympics he won silver for Ukraine

Gymnast Ilya Kovtun, who won a silver medal for Ukraine at the 2024 Olympics, officially changed his sports citizenship from Ukrainian to Croatian on July 11.



This was reported by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

What preceded

At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the coach of the Croatian national team, Vladimir Madžarevic, invited Ukrainian athletes to come to the city of Osijek and prepare for the European Championship at the local sports center.

The idea was for the Ukrainians to stay there for two months. However, Kovtun, along with coach Iryna Gorbacheva, decided to stay in the city and have been living and training there for almost three years.