The Rotterdam District Court has sentenced a 43-year-old man to three years in prison for sharing data from Dutch high-tech companies with an individual in Russia, in violation of European Union sanctions imposed in 2014.

This was reported by the Rotterdam District Court.

The man exchanged information, including files for configuring microchip production lines, with an individual in Russia over an 18-month period. He also knowingly and without permission accessed the systems of ASML and NXP, companies he worked for, which specialize in manufacturing semiconductors.

For over four years, the convict gained unauthorized access to his employerʼs internal network. He downloaded files unrelated to his work duties. The convict kept some of them even after his release.

At the hearing, the man stated: “I kept the ASML files for my own use. […] Was it allowed to transfer them to Russia? I didn’t ask. Yes, I provided advice.”

The Rotterdam District Court sentenced the man to three years in prison, although the prosecutor had demanded four. The sentence was reduced because the court did not establish the facts of receiving a reward for information. There is no evidence that the funds in his bank account are related to the transfer of files.

