A new drone interception system will be launched in Kyiv. How it will work

A full-fledged system for intercepting enemy drones flying towards the capital will be launched in Kyiv using domestic interceptor drones.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko.

UAH 260 million will be allocated for the implementation of the initiative called "Clear Sky". These funds will go not only to purchase equipment, but also to create an effective response system.

In particular, as part of the initiative, an operator training center will be deployed — this will be a specialized structure where specialists will be trained in controlling interceptor drones.

Additional mobile units will also be formed, which will be on duty in the capital and on the outskirts of the city.

Tkachenko says that in just a few months of pilot launch, the "Clear Sky" project in the Kyiv region has already proven its effectiveness — almost 550 enemy UAVs have been intercepted.

