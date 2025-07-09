Kyiv will not introduce the Israeli threat alert system

The Israeli localized threat alert system will not be implemented in Kyiv — the military considers this format impractical.

This was stated by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Today, according to my information, the military does not consider this format technically feasible. Due to the density of urban development and the specifics of threats — in particular, ʼShahedsʼ, which already effectively act as rocket launchers — it is not possible to quickly and accurately distinguish the threat by area. Therefore, the introduction of local notification is not currently being considered," Tkachenko noted.

He urged not to ignore the air raid alert and to take shelter whenever there is an air threat.

In October 2024, it became known that Ukraine had received an early warning system for air attacks from Israel. It was expected that the connection to the Ukrainian radar system would allow for faster transmission of notifications to mobile phone users and the activation of air raid sirens only in places where there is a real danger of missile attack.

