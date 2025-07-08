The European Parliament supported the introduction of a new border system

The European Parliament on 8 July supported the gradual roll-out of a new Entry/Exit System (EES) for crossing the external borders of the European Union. Its implementation has been discussed and prepared for a long time.

This is reported by "European Truth" with reference to the press service of the European Parliament.

The EES system is to replace physical stamps in passports, with entry and exit information being entered directly into an electronic database. The gradual rollout of the system is to begin in October 2025. This process will take 180 days.

