The National Bank issued a commemorative coin for the third anniversary of the first flight of the Ukrainian “Vampire” drone bomber

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has issued a commemorative coin dedicated to the “Vampire” drone bomber and the third anniversary of its first flight.

This was reported by the NBU press service.

The commemorative coin with a face value of 5 hryvnias was included in the series “Armed Forces of Ukraine” under the name “Ukrainian Cotton. Vampire UAV”. The obverse depicts the land damaged by explosions, defensive trenches, a downed and burning enemy tank, and above the field is the silhouette of a “Vampire” drone in flight. On the reverse is a “Vampire” hexacopter dropping ammunition. In the background is a cloud with lightning, symbolizing the speed, accuracy and power of the drone.

The authors of the design were Ukrainian artists Volodymyr Taran Oleksandr Kharuk and Serhiy Kharuk. The coinʼs circulation is 75 000 pieces.

The “Vampire” drones have flown over a million combat missions. They have six engines and are capable of carrying up to 15 kilograms of warheads or other cargo at a maximum flight altitude of up to 500 meters and a range of up to 15 kilometers. The Ukrainian Defense Forces use “Vampires” to attack Russian occupiers and their military equipment, as well as for remote mining and humanitarian operations.

The “Vampire” drone was created by the Ukrainian company “SkyFall”.

