On July 7, the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published an order from the commander of the troops of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces on the replenishment of the military base in Armenia.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The intercepted telegram contains an order to replenish the Russian military base in the Armenian city of Gyumri. The servicemen are being selected from the personnel of the 8th, 18th, 49th, and 58th combined arms armies of the Southern Military District.

The commanders of these units are ordered to do their utmost to facilitate the selection of candidates for service in Gyumri. The order specifies the requirements for professional suitability, level of psychological stability and combat training of personnel who will be part of the future international contingent. In particular, it is prohibited to select individuals "who have participated in the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances".

Russian security forces conducted a raid on the Azerbaijani diaspora in Yekaterinburg on June 27. Two Azerbaijanis were killed during the raid. Since then, the countries have carried out mutual arrests of each otherʼs citizens and diaspora representatives.

GUR issued a statement on July 5 that Russia has accelerated the staffing of its military base in Gyumri. This is done in order to increase pressure on the South Caucasus. It is assumed that the deterioration of relations between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation was prepared in advance.

In response, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is of fundamental importance for Armenia that its territory not be used by a third party to attack neighboring states.

