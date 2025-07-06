Russia killed three civilians and wounded seven in the Donetsk region in 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, Russia has killed three civilians and injured seven in the Donetsk region. The police and SBU have opened criminal proceedings for war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

The deceased were from the villages of Andriivka and Novohryhorivka, Kramatorsk district, and the city of Myrnohrad.

In total, 12 settlements were under fire. 26 civilian objects were destroyed, including seven residential buildings and one critical infrastructure object.

Excluding casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia has killed 3,314 and wounded 7 455 Ukrainians in the Donetsk region since the start of the full-scale invasion.

