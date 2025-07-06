The Russian Federation attacked the territorial recruit center in Kremenchuk with a drone

The Russian Federation attacked the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) in the city of Kremenchuk (Poltava region) with a drone.

This is reported by the Ground Forces.

In addition to the TRC building, a nearby residential building was damaged. Previously, there were no casualties among the military personnel or TRC employees. Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about the victims is being clarified.

