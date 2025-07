On the night of July 6, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 157 Shahed drones and 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Air Force, 98 drones were shot down, and another 19 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Drone hits were recorded in 19 places and debris fell in two.

