Oт July 5, the Russian army lost another 1 180 of its soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

In a day, the Defense Forces destroyed two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, one aircraft, 216 drones, and 104 units of automotive equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 1 026 440 soldiers killed and wounded.

