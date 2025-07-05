Terrorist attack in Odesa. Law enforcement officers have detained a suspect and say he was recruited by the Russian Federation

The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have detained a man suspected of involvement in the July 5 terrorist attack in Odesa, when a car exploded in the city with a person inside. The driver of the car was an employee of a defense contractor. According to investigators, the suspect was recruited by Russian special services.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Law enforcement officials say that a 22-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia is involved in the terrorist attack. He was recruited by Russian special services via Telegram channels. As the investigation established, on the instructions of the Russian special services, the suspect arrived in Odesa on the eve of the terrorist attack, and then, on instructions, planted a pre-prepared improvised explosive device under a car that was assigned to him by the curator.

To broadcast the explosion live, he installed a remote access phone for Russians opposite the planned site of the terrorist attack. A civilian was injured in the explosion, he received serious injuries. The car was completely destroyed.

After the explosion, the suspect tried to leave the Odesa region, but law enforcement officers found and detained him at the train station, from where he planned to go to Zaporizhzhia. He was supposed to receive a monetary reward for his "work", but was left without the promised money. The man is suspected of terrorist acts and faces up to 12 years in prison.

The SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko told the FT in late June that more than 700 people recruited by Russia have been detained in Ukraine since spring 2024. Among them are about 175 teenagers under the age of 18. All of them are involved in espionage, arson and bombings organized remotely by Russian intelligence agents.

