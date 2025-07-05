A car with a person inside exploded in Odesa. SBU is investigating the terrorist attack

An Opel car exploded in Odesa, injuring a man.
The police reported this.
The explosion occurred in the Kyivsky district of the city on Varnenska Street. A man who was in the car was injured and received medical assistance.
An investigative and operational group of the territorial police unit and explosives service officers are working at the scene.
SBU qualified the explosion as an attempted terrorist attack and has already opened a corresponding criminal case.
