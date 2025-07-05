General Staff: Ukraine attacked a Russian factory where parts for Russian drones and missiles are made

On the night of July 5, units of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked the VNIIR-Progress plant in Cheboksary, Russia, in the Chuvash Republic.

This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is known that the United States, Canada, Ukraine, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have imposed sanctions against the plant.

The Ukrainian attack targeted the production of adaptive Comet antenna arrays. They are used in Shahed UAVs, “Iskander-K” missiles, unified guidance and correction modules for guided bombs, and other precision weapons.

The General Staff emphasizes that this is an important facility of the Russian military-industrial complex. The results of the attack are currently being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff noted.

On the night of July 5, Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation was also attacked. Su-34, Su-35S and Su-30SM aircraft are based there. The Defense Forces targeted a warehouse with guided bombs, a combat training aircraft and, probably, other aircraft.

In addition, residents of Engels (Saratov region) claimed that a strike had been carried out on a local military airfield. Saratov was also under attack. However, there is currently no official confirmation.

