Ministry of Energy: Russian strike caused blackout at Zaporizhzhia NPP

A Russian strike caused a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is currently temporarily occupied.

This was reported by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

According to him, the Russians struck the power line connecting the temporarily occupied ZNPP with the unified power system of Ukraine. This line allows to support the needs of the plant to ensure the level of radiation safety.

He added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, ZNPP has already experienced a complete blackout eight times and has repeatedly found itself on the verge of a blackout.

Situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russians occupied the Zaporizhzhia NPP in early March 2022, and it has been operating under their control since then. An IAEA mission has been stationed at the station since September 2022. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of Russian occupiers from the station. President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that as long as Russian soldiers are at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, “the world remains on the brink of nuclear catastrophe”. Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

