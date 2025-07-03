5 people died in the Donetsk region in a day due to Russian shelling

Russian occupiers continued shelling the Donetsk region — today, July 3, five people were killed there. Another 12 were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk region Vadym Filashkin.

In Pokrovsk, Russians killed two men and wounded two women. In Bilytske, a 54-year-old and a 69-year-old man were killed, and one woman was wounded. Four two-story buildings and three garages were damaged in the city.

Another person was injured in Myrnohrad, where the enemy shot a civilian on a motorcycle with an FPV drone. In Mykolaivka, one person was injured, four high-rise buildings and a coffee shop were damaged.

Russian military attacked Illinivka with an FPV drone and killed a man who was celebrating his 47th birthday today, injured five more people, and damaged a house.

In Kostyantynivka, two people were injured, five high-rise buildings, two administrative buildings, a shop, a transport stop, and a power line were damaged.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration once again called on people to evacuate the region.

