Russia attacked Poltava — the TRC and a house caught fire. There are victims (UPD)

During the day, the Russian army attacked Poltava. One of the hits caused a fire in the building of the Poltava TRC. The attack resulted in deaths and injuries, including among civilians.

This was reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another hit near the Poltava TRC caused a fire in a private residential building. Emergency services are working on the scene.

UPD at 10:47: The acting head of the Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut reported that, according to preliminary information, two people were killed in Poltava due to the Russian attack. Another 11 people were injured. An emergency response headquarters was deployed on site.

In the morning, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that enemy UAVs were moving in the direction of Poltava.

In recent days, this is not the first city where the TRC has suffered from a Russian strike. For example, on June 30 in Kryvyi Rih, the Russian Federation struck near the TRC building. There were no injuries or losses among personnel. The attack injured civilians who were near the site of the strike.

