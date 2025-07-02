Two streets in Kharkiv were renamed in honor of the deceased F-16 pilots Maksym Ustymenko and Oleksiy Mes

On July 2, 2025, the Kharkiv City Council decided to rename the street and part of the alley in honor of the deceased F-16 fighter pilots Maksym Ustymenko and Oleksiy Mes.

This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council.

The street, located from Hippodrome Square to house number 130-g on Sumska Street and further to Hryhoriia Skovorody Street, was named after Maksym Ustymenko. Part of the alley, located from Sumska Street to house number 7 in Glisada Dzhusa Lane, was renamed Moonfish Alley, after Oleksiy Mes.

Both pilots graduated from the Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University. They were posthumously awarded the titles of Hero of Ukraine and colonel.

Oleksiy Mes "Moonfish" died on August 26, 2024. While repelling a Russian strike, he destroyed three cruise missiles and one strike UAV.

Maksym Ustymenko died on the night of June 29, 2025. The pilot shot down seven air targets, and while eliminating the last one, his plane was damaged and began to lose altitude. Maksym Ustimenko diverted the plane away from the settlement, but did not have time to eject.

