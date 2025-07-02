The Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the US Chargé dʼAffaires to discuss support for Ukraine

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry invited the US Chargé dʼAffaires ai to Ukraine, John Ginkel, on July 2 to discuss support for Kyiv. The key topic of the diplomatsʼ conversation was the US military assistance and defense cooperation between the two states against the backdrop of Russiaʼs escalation of aggression and terror against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ukrainian side stressed that any delay or procrastination in supporting defense capabilities will only encourage the aggressor to continue war and terror, rather than seek peace. The Foreign Ministry stressed that in these conditions it is critically important to strengthen Ukraineʼs defense capabilities and coordinate transatlantic pressure on the aggressor.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Mariana Betsa thanked the US for the support provided since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion and stressed the critical importance of continuing the deliveries of previously allocated defense packages, with a special emphasis on strengthening Ukraineʼs air defense.

The Deputy Minister recalled that Russia not only rejects the complete and unconditional ceasefire that Ukraine agreed to on March 11, but also continues to intensify aerial terror against Ukrainian cities and communities, killings of civilians, and attacks on the battlefield.

"Ukraine supports peace efforts and the US position on the need to immediately stop the killings and end the war, and emphasizes the need to force Russia to peace," the department said.

The diplomats discussed consultations on defense supplies, which are currently ongoing at all levels, and further contacts between Ukraine and the United States.

The diplomatsʼ meeting took place against the backdrop of a Politico report that the United States is halting the supply of some munitions to Ukraine that were allocated under former US President Joe Biden. These include missiles for Patriot air defense systems, high-precision artillery shells, Hellfire missiles, and others that Ukraine launches from F-16 fighter jets and drones.

The decision was made by Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby after he inspected the Pentagonʼs ammunition stockpiles, raising concerns that US weapons arsenals had become too small.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said the decision was made "to put Americaʼs interests first following the Department of Defenseʼs review of our military support and assistance to other countries around the world".

