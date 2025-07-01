The General Staff of AFU reported on strikes on military facilities in Russia and in the occupied territory of the Donetsk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck several military facilities on the territory of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

On the night of June 30-July 1, the Defense Forces struck the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. This strike complicated the enemyʼs ability to plan and conduct operations in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions.

Units of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant "Kupol" in the Udmurt Republic of Russia on July 1. This plant produces short-range anti-aircraft missile systems. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit on building No. 1 at site No. 1.

Meanwhile, units of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR), in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, struck the “Saratovorgsintez” oil refinery in the Saratov region of Russia. The Russians use it to provide their army with fuel and lubricants. The General Staff confirmed the hit on the territory of the facility. Technological installations were damaged there. A fire broke out.

Earlier, Babelʼs sources in SBU gave details of the attack on the Kupol plant in Izhevsk, Russia. The SBU drones targeted production facilities and warehouses. The distance to the target is over 1 300 kilometers. This is the second attack on “Kupol” since the start of the Russian Federationʼs full-scale invasion. It was first attacked on November 17 last year.

