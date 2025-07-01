Commander of the 110th Motorized Rifle Brigade Serhiy Zakharevych died in the war

In the war with Russia on July 1, the commander of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after General-Coroner Mark Bezruchko, Colonel Serhiy Zakharevych, was killed.

This was reported by the brigadeʼs press service.

The brigade writes that Zakharevych died as a result of an enemy strike, without specifying details.

President Volodymyr Zelensky added in an evening video address that Zakharevych died as a result of a Russian missile strike on Hulyaipole in Zaporizhzhia.

"Unfortunately, there are losses — both military and civilian. The commander of the 110th separate mechanized brigade, Colonel Zakharevych, and other guys from the brigade were killed. My condolences to all relatives and friends. A full investigation into the circumstances of this strike is underway — I am waiting for the report. Everyone who was injured — and it was a missile strike — is being provided with the necessary assistance. More than 30 people were injured," the president said.

Colonel Zakharevych led the 110th Brigade in February 2025. Prior to that, he was the deputy commander of the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, and also served in the 30th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 1st Separate Tank Brigade.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.