French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Vladimir Putin for the first time since 2022. The conversation lasted more than two hours and covered the topics of the war in Ukraine and the Iranian nuclear program.

This was reported by the Elysee Palace, reports French media outlet RTL.

In the conversation, Emmanuel Macron stressed “France’s unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”, and called for an immediate ceasefire and the start of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to achieve a lasting and lasting settlement to the war. In return, Russian propagandists report, Putin told Macron that the war in Ukraine was allegedly a consequence of Western policy.

Regarding Iran, the French president recalled the responsibility of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, including France and Russia, in the nuclear field. Macron noted that Iran must fulfill its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty as soon as possible and cooperate fully with the IAEA so that inspectors can return to work. He said he wanted a diplomatic solution that would help resolve the nuclear issue, the situation with Iranian missiles and Iranʼs role in the region.

Macron and Putin agreed to coordinate their actions and discuss these two topics again in the near future.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.