Case of embezzlement of over 5 million hryvnias for the construction of fortifications: the defendants were sent to custody

The defendants in the case of embezzlement of funds for the construction of fortifications in the Kharkiv region have been given preventive measures. These include the former deputy mayor of Kharkiv, two company executives, and two private entrepreneurs.

This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office for Defense of the Eastern Region.

All five suspects will be held in custody without the option of bail. They were recently charged with embezzlement of 5.4 million hryvnias in state funds.

The investigation established that the former deputy mayor of Kharkiv was the organizer of the scheme. The former official and the director of one of the companies, which was the main contractor, involved the head of the laying company and two entrepreneurs in the scheme. They purchased property for fortifications at prices that were overstated by more than 30% from the market price. Thus, the state suffered losses of 5.4 million hryvnias.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

