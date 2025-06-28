Former deputy mayor of Kharkiv suspected of embezzling over 5 million hryvnias from construction of fortifications. He was detained

On June 28, law enforcement officers detained the former deputy mayor of Kharkiv — he is suspected of embezzling funds for the construction of fortifications.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to the investigation, the former deputy mayor of Kharkiv was the organizer of the scheme. In addition to him, it included four other participants — two company managers and two private entrepreneurs.

A former official and director of one of the companies that was the main contractor involved the head of the laying company and two entrepreneurs in the scheme. They purchased property for fortifications at prices that were over 30% higher than market prices. Thus, the state suffered losses of 5.4 million hryvnias.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches in Kharkiv and the region, seized equipment and financial documents. The prosecutorʼs office suspects the group of embezzling budget funds on a particularly large scale during martial law. The suspects were informed of suspicions under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Parts 1 and 3 of Article 255 (creation and participation in a criminal organization);

Part 3 of Art. 27 Part 4 of Art. 28 Parts 4 and 5 of Art. 191, Part 4 of Art. 28 Parts 4 and 5 of Art. 191 (embezzlement, embezzlement of property or taking possession of it by abuse of official position).

All participants in the scheme were detained. They are being held in custody without bail.

