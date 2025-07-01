The Lviv RMA responded to NGL.mediaʼs investigation into the departure of men for letters signed by the Russian emperor

The Lviv Regional Military Administration (RMA) responded to an investigation by NGL.media that at the beginning of a full-scale war, it allowed men to travel abroad based on letters from a fictional public organization with the signature of Russian Emperor Alexander III and the logo of Russiaʼs “Gazprombank”.

This is stated in the press release.

The Lviv RMA entered data on men into the "Shlyakh" system. The administration notes that in the first months of the Great War, the system was not technically adapted to the conditions of martial law, and access to the Register of Public Associations was limited. At the same time, there were no legislative restrictions for men who traveled as drivers.

The RMA assures that the decision to include people in the "Shlyakh" system was made by a special commission, which included representatives of the State Border Service, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the National Police, and other bodies.

The Lviv RMA acknowledges its responsibility, but emphasizes that "in the conditions of an emergency situation, individual violations are possible".

"However, choosing between a complete halt to departures (and disruption of volunteer assistance to the front) and the risk of isolated violations, we chose the latter — so that the army would not be left without support," the press release says.

A special commission under the Lviv RMA allowed the departure of over 50 000 men, of whom, according to border guards, 1 920 (3.7%) did not return on time.

The Lviv Border Guard added that they do not control the crossing of the border by citizens, but they cooperate with law enforcement officers so that violators are punished according to the law.

