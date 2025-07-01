Finnish company suspected of fraud with bulletproof vests for Ukraine

The Finnish National Criminal Police suspects a Finnish company of fraud in the supply of bulletproof vests to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the quality of 5 000 bulletproof vests did not meet the declared quality.
This is reported by the Finnish Police.
The investigation began in late 2023 after a request from Ukraine. In 2022, a Finnish company signed a contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense worth about €5.7 million. The company was supposed to supply 10 000 bulletproof vests to the Ukrainian army. Police suspect that the quality of 5 000 bulletproof vests delivered in the summer of 2022 did not meet the contract.
The suspect is charged with aggravated fraud, aggravated embezzlement, and aggravated money laundering. Two people were taken into custody during the investigation. Charges in the case are expected to be filed in the summer of 2025.
- Ukraine has received over €2.7 billion in military aid, almost €90 million in financial support, and approximately €816 million in humanitarian aid from Finland. The country has already transferred 28 military aid packages to Ukraine.
- In May 2025, Ukraine and Finland launched the international Civil Protection Shelter Coalition — thanks to it, the Ukrainian government plans to attract €14 billion for the construction of shelters.
