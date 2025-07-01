Air Force: The Air Defense destroyed almost 5 000 drones and missiles in June

During June 2025, the Air Defense destroyed 4 750 air targets used by Russia to attack Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, Ukrainian air defense destroyed:

93 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;

14 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

12 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

13 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

27 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles;

2 453 Shahed attack UAVs;

659 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 479 UAVs of other types.

Air Force aviation carried out 895 sorties during June, including:

almost 580 for fighter air cover;

more than 220 — for fire damage and air support of troops.

In June 2025, the Defense Forcesʼ aviation destroyed 646 air targets. It also attacked command posts, logistical facilities, and places where enemy manpower and equipment were concentrated.

