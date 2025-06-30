In “Diia” you can now replace the technical passport online

A new service has appeared in the "Diia" application — online replacement of the technical passport.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

To use the service, in the "Services" section, go to the "Drivers" item, and then to "Replacement of technical passport". The next step is to sign the application and indicate a convenient method of delivery — a “Ukrposhta” branch or courier.

The service is available if:

you are 18 years of age or older;

"Diia" has a tax number (RNOKPP);

you have a biometric document in "Diia": passport or ID card;

You are the owner of the car and have a registration certificate.

On May 19, “Diia” reported that an AI assistant would soon appear in the service. It would help find services, information, the nearest ASC — and would soon communicate by voice.

