A monument to Bolshevik sailors was dismantled in Kremenchuk

In Kremenchuk, a monument to the sailors of the Soviet Dnipro Flotilla, who participated in the invasion of Ukraine in 1918-1919, was dismantled. Previously, this could not be done because it was in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine.

This is reported by Suspilne.Poltava.

The monument was erected in 1938. It was destroyed by the Germans during World War II. The monument was restored in 1945, and then reconstructed in 1989.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Суспільне Полтава

The decision to remove the object from the list of cultural heritage of the community was made at the session of the city council on September 13, 2024. The dismantled monument will be stored by the municipal enterprise "Kremenchuk Blagoustriy".