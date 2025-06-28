A new heat wave is coming to Europe — countries are preparing for forest fires

European countries are preparing for the first heat wave in 2025. In some areas, temperatures could rise to +42 °C.
The Guardian writes about this.
In Spain, the state meteorological agency issued a special heat warning on June 27. Experts warn that temperatures in some southern regions of the country could reach +42 °C in the coming days. Locals are asked to stay out in the sun and drink plenty of water, and to closely monitor the elderly and pregnant women.
Two-thirds of Portugal could be hit by forest fires due to the heat, with Lisbon also forecast to reach 42°C.
In Marseille, France, where temperatures are approaching 40°C, local authorities have opened free public swimming pools to help people survive the heat.
In southern Italy, where Naples and Palermo are expected to reach 39°C, and on the island of Sicily, outdoor work has been banned during the hottest hours of the day. Trade unions in Italy are calling for the ban to be extended to other regions.
In Greece, where temperatures have already reached 40°C, a massive forest fire broke out south of Athens on June 26. Authorities issued evacuation orders and closed part of the road connecting Athens to Cape Sounion, home to the ancient Temple of Poseidon, one of the countryʼs top tourist attractions.
- In 2024, climate change caused annual global temperatures to exceed the internationally agreed target of 1.5°C for the first time. The average temperature last year was 1.6°C above pre-industrial levels.
