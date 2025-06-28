Pope Leo once again spoke out in support of Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV has spoken out in support of Ukraine. In a short message, he urged Ukrainians to believe and remember that life will triumph over death.

"I want to express my closeness to suffering Ukraine, to children, young people, the elderly and, especially, to families mourning their loved ones. I share your pain for the prisoners and victims of this senseless war. The faith of your people is now being severely tested. To believe does not mean having all the answers, but to trust that God is with us and gives us his grace, that he will have the last word and life will triumph over death," the Pope said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the pontiff for his “constant prayers and compassion for Ukraine”. He stressed that Russia’s aggression must be stopped and a just peace must be established. He added that Ukraine would highly appreciate the Holy See’s assistance in returning all Ukrainians held in Russian captivity against their will.

When the conclave elected Leo XIV as the new pontiff on May 8, he began his first speech with words about peace and returned to this theme throughout. And in his first Sunday address in St. Peterʼs Square in the Vatican, he called for peace in Ukraine — just and lasting.

The previous Pope Francis called for peace every week, particularly in Ukraine. In March 2024, he declared that “those who think of the people, those who have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate, are stronger”. At the time, the Vatican had to explain his words and emphasize that he did not mean Ukraine’s surrender.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.