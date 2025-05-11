Pope calls for just and lasting peace in Ukraine

The new Pope Leo XIV called for "the speedy achievement of a true, just, and lasting peace" in Ukraine.

He said this in his first Sunday address in St. Peterʼs Square in the Vatican.

“I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people. May everything possible be done to achieve a true, just and lasting peace as soon as possible. May all prisoners be released and children return to their families,” the pontiff said.

He also calls for peace in the Gaza Strip and understanding between India and Pakistan. The Pope insists that humanitarian aid be provided to the civilian population of the Gaza Strip and that the hostages be released. The Pope hopes for a long-term peace agreement between India and Pakistan.

The Pope said that the world is currently experiencing "a dramatic scenario of a Third World War being fought piecemeal", echoing a statement by his predecessor, Francis.

When the conclave elected Leo XIV as the new pontiff on May 8, he began his first speech with words about peace and returned to this theme throughout the speech.

The previous Pope Francis called for peace every week, particularly in Ukraine. In March 2024, he declared that “those who think of the people, those who have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate, are stronger”. At the time, the Vatican had to explain his words and emphasize that he did not mean Ukraine’s surrender.

