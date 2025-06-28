Air Force: Russia attacked Ukraine with 23 drones, one hit

On the night of June 28, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 23 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russian army launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea and from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which is in the Russian Federation. The main direction of the attack was the Odesa region.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 21 drones with fire weapons, another one was lost in the field/suppressed by electronic warfare. The Air Force recorded the hit of an enemy strike UAV in one of the districts of Odesa, as well as the fall of downed drones in 8 places.

On the night of June 29, Russia attacked Odesa with drone strikes — a couple died, their bodies were pulled out of the rubble by rescuers. At least 14 people were also injured. The exact number of victims is being clarified.

