Norway joins the 17th EU sanctions package

Norway has introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia. It is aligned with the 17th package of sanctions of the European Union, to which Norway politically joined on May 28. The sanctions come into force on June 27.

This is reported by the Norwegian government.

"The sanctions signal that Norway and the EU are continuing to put pressure on Russia. The 17th package further affects the Russian economy and military potential, especially by doubling the number of vessels on the list of the shadow fleet. This is an important contribution to the overall European pressure against Russiaʼs illegal aggressive war," said Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

The 17th package, approved by the EU on May 20, includes 189 vessels of the shadow fleet, which Russia uses, in particular, to circumvent restrictions on oil exports. This is more than double the number in previous packages. Restrictions were also imposed on several Russian companies and citizens who supply the army with drones, weapons, ammunition, military equipment, critical parts or help with logistics.

In addition, 17 more people and 58 companies were added to the sanctions list for actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.

Another 31 companies have been added to the export control annex, which is subject to stricter restrictions. It includes organizations associated with the Russian military-industrial complex or defense sector. The list of goods and technologies prohibited for export has also been expanded.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.