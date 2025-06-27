The son of the crown princess of Norway is suspected of more than 20 crimes, including sexual assault

The son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 28-year-old Marius Borg Hoibi, is suspected of 23 crimes, including sexual assault.

This is reported by the Norwegian media Aftenposten.

Hoibi is suspected of three counts of rape, sexual and physical assault, breach of restraining order, threats, traffic offences and assault on a police officer. Police have gathered a large body of evidence and at least 60 testimonies for a possible trial. The total number of victims is between 15 and 20.

A number of other sexual assault cases have been closed due to statutes of limitations and lack of evidence. Among them was the rape-without-consensual case that led to Hoibiʼs arrest in November 2024. The victimsʼ lawyers plan to appeal to have some of them reopened.

Hoibi previously pleaded guilty to reckless conduct, causing harm, threats, bodily harm and threatening to kill. He denies the remaining charges, including sexual offences. The defendantʼs lawyer appeals to the fact that there were cases of consensual sex when one of the parties fell asleep during the process. The suspect denies that it was rape.

The state prosecutor must now decide whether to press charges or close the criminal case. The prosecutor is expected to make a decision in the summer of 2025. If charges are pressed, the trial is likely to take place no earlier than 2026.

Marius Borg Hoiby is the Crown Princessʼs son from her first marriage, who is not the heir to the throne. He was first arrested on 4 August 2024, and has been arrested twice since. The last time was on 18 November 2024, on suspicion of rape without intercourse.

