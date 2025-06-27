SBI: A battalion commander was exposed in the Donetsk region. He illegally charged fighters almost a million hryvnias

Law enforcement officers suspect the battalion commander of one of the military units in the Donetsk region of illegally paying combat bonuses. The losses are almost a million hryvnias.
This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
According to the investigation, in 2023, three soldiers of the battalion received additional payments for three months for allegedly performing combat missions, although in fact they were in the rear.
The State Bureau of Investigation claims that the battalion commander personally issued false documents, on the basis of which the soldiers were paid additional money. As a result, the state suffered losses of almost a million hryvnias.
The official was reported on suspicion of abuse of office, entering false information into official documents, and issuing knowingly false official documents, which led to serious consequences. He now faces up to 6 years in prison.
