Ukraine will block telephone spam and calls from scammers

In Ukraine, operators will block spam, advertising, and fraudulent calls, and in combat zones they will not block SIM cards for non-payment. The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a corresponding resolution.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Now companies have to sign contracts with mobile operators and register numbers so that the call is not considered spam. If a spam call does occur, it is worth notifying your operator and the spammerʼs number will be blocked.

Also, in the combat zone and temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainians will not have their SIM cards blocked for non-payment. And when reconnecting to the Ukrainian network, users from these territories will receive a free communication package for at least two months.

The Internet speed will now be mandatory in the contract. If the speed is lower, you can file a complaint with the Commission for Regulation of Electronic Communications (NCEC) or go to court. The new rules will come into effect in three months.

Spain banned phone spam in early June. Now, companies must use a special prefix before their number when making calls to make the ads easier to recognize. Spam accounted for almost half of all calls in the country.

