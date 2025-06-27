The number of victims of the Russian attack on June 24 has increased in Dnipro

Another person died from injuries sustained during the Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

The total death toll in the city reached 21. In addition, two people died in the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region.

The attack on Dnipro damaged district administration and state treasury buildings, almost 50 high-rise buildings, some with damaged roofs. Almost 40 educational institutions were also affected — lyceums, gymnasiums, kindergartens, music schools, and vocational schools.

The shelling also damaged a pumping and filtering station, 16 district and building boiler rooms, the Right-Bank Department of Social Protection, a church, a local organ hall, an ice arena, a gas station, a colony, buildings of a bread factory, and one of the industrial enterprises.

Passenger train No. 52 Odesa-Zaporizhzhia was also damaged by the strike, but there were no casualties among railway workers or passengers. The train was passing by the enterprise that was hit. Windows were broken in the train cars.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said that this is an unprecedented amount of destruction that the city has not seen in the entire time of a full-scale war.

