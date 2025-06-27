General Staff: Russia lost 970 soldiers and 13 artillery systems over the past day

Over the past 24 hours, June 26, the Russian army lost another 970 of its soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

In a day, the defense forces destroyed one tank, four armored combat vehicles, 13 artillery systems, 87 operational-tactical drones, and 89 units of automotive equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 1 016 720 military personnel killed and wounded.