Russians launched 41 drones over Ukraine overnight

On the night of June 26, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 41 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main direction of the strike is the frontline territories of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

According to the Air Force, Ukrainian air defense neutralized 24 drones: eight were shot down, another 16 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy strike UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations.

The Russians attacked, in particular, Bilozerske in the Donetsk region. There, a drone hit a five-story building, injuring five people. Among the wounded were an 86-year-old pensioner and a 15-year-old boy.

