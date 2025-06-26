General Staff: Russia lost 1 100 soldiers and 48 artillery systems over the past day

On June 25, the Russian army lost another 1 100 of its soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

In the past 24 hours, the defense forces destroyed one tank, seven armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, 107 operational-tactical drones, 111 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 1 015 750 soldiers killed and wounded.